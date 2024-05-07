MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,191. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

