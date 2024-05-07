MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. 2,602,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $166.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,312,729 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

