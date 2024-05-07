MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 176,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.95. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

