Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.34 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.