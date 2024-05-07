Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 319 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 38,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.