Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

