Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,481,000 after buying an additional 266,468 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after buying an additional 193,690 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

