Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

