Merit Financial Group LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $871.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

