Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

SUSA opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

