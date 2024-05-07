Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

