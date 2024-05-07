Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

