Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 201,408 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,408 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

