Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.89 and its 200 day moving average is $437.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

