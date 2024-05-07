Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 5,951 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

