Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 7,635 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

