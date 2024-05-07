Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 153.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

