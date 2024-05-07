Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

