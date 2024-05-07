Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

