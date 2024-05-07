Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

