Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

