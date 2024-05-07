Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 410.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 223,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $50,831,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.28 and its 200 day moving average is $312.16. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

