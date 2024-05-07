Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 121,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -247.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

