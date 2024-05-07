Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

