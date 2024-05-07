Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Copart by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

