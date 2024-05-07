Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 796 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.