Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.98 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.