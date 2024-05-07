Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

MCHP opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

