Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.47.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. 3,818,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

