Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.560 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 3,298,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

