Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,572. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

