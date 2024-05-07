Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.560 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

