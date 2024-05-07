Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,330.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,890 shares of company stock worth $35,485,387 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

