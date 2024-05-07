Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.17.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

