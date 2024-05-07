Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNMD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 230,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,478. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MNMD. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

