Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.20

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 118.84 ($1.49), with a volume of 830165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.46).

Mitie Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,303.66). 9.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

