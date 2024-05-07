Mizuho Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

