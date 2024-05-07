Mizuho Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $109.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 350.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 137,294 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

