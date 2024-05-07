Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Model N Trading Up 0.1 %

MODN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 95,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on MODN

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.