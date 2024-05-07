Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Model N stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 436,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

