Model N’s (MODN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Model N stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

