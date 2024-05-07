Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.39

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.39 and last traded at $106.16, with a volume of 445516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

