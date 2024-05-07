Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.71. Approximately 792,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,880,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

