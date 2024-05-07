Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Mondi Stock Performance

LON MNDI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,559.50 ($19.59). The stock had a trading volume of 11,542,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,613.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,414.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,416.93. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61).

Insider Transactions at Mondi

In other news, insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,047.74). In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.53) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.50). Also, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($97,047.74). Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

