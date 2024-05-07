Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $132.87 or 0.00207097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $43.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,160.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.21 or 0.00759363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00128237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00062661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00102035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,433,429 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.