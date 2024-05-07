Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.40. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

