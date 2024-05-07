Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $374.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $374.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $387.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

