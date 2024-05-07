Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of MOG.B opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. Moog has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

