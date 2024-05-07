Morgan Stanley Boosts Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $284.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $273.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.