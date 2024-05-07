Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.980-13.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.970-3.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $349.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,528. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

